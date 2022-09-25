Mets Morning News: A rare dud for deGrom, but Lindor and Vientos reach milestones

Meet the Mets

After a resounding victory in the series opener in Oakland, the Mets lost a stinker to the A’s 10-4 yesterday. Jacob deGrom had his worst start in years and the bullpen put forth a poor performance as well. The Mets were more or less shut down after the first inning, as the A’s had a spectacular defensive game. But Mark Vientos did hit his first major league home run, which at the time was a game-tying shot; that was more or less the one highlight to speak of from a game the Mets would otherwise like to forget.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com, ESPN

One other small highlight from yesterday’s game is that Francisco Lindor notched his 100th RBI of the season via a sacrifice fly.

Luis Guillorme exited the game in the eighth inning yesterday after being hit by a pitch, but is expected to be fine.

Starling Marte went back to New York yesterday to get some more images done on his fractured finger, per Buck Showalter.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Phillies 6-3, gaining a game on the Mets in the standings, as Kyle Wright earned his 20th win of the season.

The Braves placed rookie phenom Spencer Strider on the injured list yesterday with an oblique strain. They hope to have him back for the postseason, but this injury ends his regular season.

The Marlins bested the Nationals 4-1, as Sandy Alcantara pitched a gem, striking out eleven Nationals over eight brilliant innings.

Dave Martinez gave a few updates on injured Nationals ahead of yesterday’s game. Patrick Corbin, who is dealing with back spasms, will miss his next start. Nelson Cruz, who is dealing with eye inflammation but is not on the injured list, may come off the bench as a pinch hitter in the Nationals’ final few games of the season. And finally, Víctor Arano (right shoulder strain) threw at a distance of 75 feet on Friday and the Nationals hope he will be ready to throw off a mound before season’s end.

Around Major League Baseball

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reviews his list of the most disappointing teams in baseball in 2022.

After his 700th home run, Albert Pujols took some time alone to let his emotions come out.

Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a five-year, $108 million contract extension.

Tona La Russa’s doctors have directed him not to return as manager of the White Sox for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager for the rest of the season.

Rays prospect Shane Baz needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2023 season.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post takes a look at the roles Yankees relievers will serve in the team’s postseason bullpen.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

Willie Mays—whose number was recently retired by the Mets at Old Timers’ Day—announced his retirement on this date in 1973. The Mets won for Willie that day, beating the Expos 2-1.