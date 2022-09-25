Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/25/22: Left stranded at the 11th hour

*All results from games played on September 24, 2022

WORCESTER 7, SYRACUSE 5 / 11 (BOX)

Connor Grey had a terrible fourth inning, giving up four runs and putting Syracuse in a 4-1 hole, and the way their season has been, you woulda figured that was it. Surprisingly, the Syracuse bats fought back, and one mighty swing from Gosuke Katoh in the sixth tied the game at 4 apiece. Both teams had a handful of baserunners through the rest of regulation, but no one was able to plate a run and the game went into extras. Both teams scored their ghost runner in the tenth, and so the game went into the eleventh. Dominic Smith was Syracuse’s runner at second to start the inning, and unfortunately he was not able to score on a Katoh single that went to left. The next batter, Carlos Rincon, grounded into a double play and the batter after that, Khalil Lee, struck out, stranding Smith. The Red Sox had no such troubles, as Deivy Grullon homered on the very first pitch he saw.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Sam Clay

Goat of the Night

Gosuke Katoh