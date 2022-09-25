Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/25/22: Left stranded at the 11th hour

*All results from games played on September 24, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (62-84)
WORCESTER 7, SYRACUSE 5 / 11 (BOX)
Connor Grey had a terrible fourth inning, giving up four runs and putting Syracuse in a 4-1 hole, and the way their season has been, you woulda figured that was it. Surprisingly, the Syracuse bats fought back, and one mighty swing from Gosuke Katoh in the sixth tied the game at 4 apiece. Both teams had a handful of baserunners through the rest of regulation, but no one was able to plate a run and the game went into extras. Both teams scored their ghost runner in the tenth, and so the game went into the eleventh. Dominic Smith was Syracuse’s runner at second to start the inning, and unfortunately he was not able to score on a Katoh single that went to left. The next batter, Carlos Rincon, grounded into a double play and the batter after that, Khalil Lee, struck out, stranding Smith. The Red Sox had no such troubles, as Deivy Grullon homered on the very first pitch he saw.
- CF Travis Jankowski: 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
- DH Jake Mangum: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-3, R, 2 BB, K
- C Nick Dini: 0-0
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-5, 2 K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 2-5, R, HR (9), 3 RBI, K, E (5)
- RF Carlos Rincon: 0-5, 2 K
- LF Khalil Lee: 1-5, 2B, 3 K
- 3B JT Riddle: 0-4, R
- SS Deven Marrero: 1-4, R, 2 K, SB
- RHP Connor Grey: 3.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Sam Clay: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Sam Clay
Goat of the Night
Gosuke Katoh
Loading comments...