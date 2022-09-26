Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/26/22: Syracuse makes the Woo-Sox Boo-Hoo-Sox

*All results from games played on September 25, 2022

SYRACUSE 9, WORCESTER 5 (BOX)

Early on, this ballgame was a back-and-forth affair. Worcester took the lead, then Syracuse tied it, then Worcester took the lead again. In the fifth, Syracuse put up a four spot to take a 5-3 lead, and the lead stood until the eighth, when Yoan Lopez and Grant Hartwig combined to allow four runs, tying the game up at 5-5. In the ninth, two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded up the bases and Carlos Rincon took advantage, blasting a grand slam that was fair by just a few inches to slam the door and clinch the series for Syracuse- their first series win since early July.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Carlos Rincon

Goat of the Night

Yoan Lopez