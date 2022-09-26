 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/26/22: Syracuse makes the Woo-Sox Boo-Hoo-Sox

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Steve Sypa
*All results from games played on September 25, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (63-84)

SYRACUSE 9, WORCESTER 5 (BOX)

Early on, this ballgame was a back-and-forth affair. Worcester took the lead, then Syracuse tied it, then Worcester took the lead again. In the fifth, Syracuse put up a four spot to take a 5-3 lead, and the lead stood until the eighth, when Yoan Lopez and Grant Hartwig combined to allow four runs, tying the game up at 5-5. In the ninth, two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded up the bases and Carlos Rincon took advantage, blasting a grand slam that was fair by just a few inches to slam the door and clinch the series for Syracuse- their first series win since early July.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Carlos Rincon

Goat of the Night

Yoan Lopez

