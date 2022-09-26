Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/26/22: Syracuse makes the Woo-Sox Boo-Hoo-Sox

*All results from games played on September 25, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (63-84)
SYRACUSE 9, WORCESTER 5 (BOX)
Early on, this ballgame was a back-and-forth affair. Worcester took the lead, then Syracuse tied it, then Worcester took the lead again. In the fifth, Syracuse put up a four spot to take a 5-3 lead, and the lead stood until the eighth, when Yoan Lopez and Grant Hartwig combined to allow four runs, tying the game up at 5-5. In the ninth, two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded up the bases and Carlos Rincon took advantage, blasting a grand slam that was fair by just a few inches to slam the door and clinch the series for Syracuse- their first series win since early July.
- LF Travis Jankowski: 1-4, R, HBP
- CF Jake Mangum: 2-5, R, 3B, 2 RBI, K
- DH Francisco Alvarez: 0-3, 2 BB, K
- 3B Yolmer Sanchez: 0-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K
- C Nick Dini: 2-4, 2 R, HR (11), RBI, BB, SB (1)
- RF Carlos Rincon: 2-5, R, 2B, HR (9), 4 RBI
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-5, R, K
- 1B Nick Meyer: 1-3, R, BB, K
- SS Deven Marrero: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- LHP Nate Fisher: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Phillip Diehl: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Mike Montgomery: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, H (1)
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, H (5)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, BS (1), W (2-0)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Carlos Rincon
Goat of the Night
Yoan Lopez
