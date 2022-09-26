Mets Morning News: Rest

Meet the Mets

A day after Jacob deGrom and the Mets were embarrassed and smacked around by the Oakland A’s, Max Scherzer and the rest of the team had a collective waking up as they left the west coast with a 13-4 win.

Already the Mets’ single season home run record holder, Pete Alonso added the RBI record to his resume, passing Mike Piazza and David Wright as he zoomed from 123 to 128 on Sunday.

After witnessing his record-breaking afternoon, Francisco Lindor mused that one day Pete Alonso could have an Aaron Judge-esque power season at some point.

As the Mets travel to Atlanta next weekend, they may encounter a hurricane passing through, which all things considers seems about right.

Starling Marte’s Sunday CT scan showed continued healing and will allow him to keep up with baseball activities as long as he feels fine.

Around the National League East

It was fun while it lasted, but the days of rooting for the Phillies are behind us as they dropped their final regular season game to the Braves, 8-7.

The Joey Menesesaissance continued in Miami as he and the Nationals cruised to a 6-1 win over the Marlins.

Next week, at the conclusion of his seventh season in the Miami Marlins dugout, Don Mattingly’s tenure as manager will come to an end.

In their hunt for the first new manager since 2015, Kim Ng and Bruce Sherman will split the scavenging duties this offseason.

With Charlie Morton passing the 200 strikeout plateau on Sunday, he and Spencer Strider became the first Braves teammates with a 200K season since 1886.

With the Dodgers’ victory over the Cardinals and the Mets and Braves winning, the NL East champion is mathematically guaranteed a first round bye.

Around Major League Baseball

For the first time in four years and for the first time with their new name, the Cleveland Guardians are AL Central champions.

Apparently there is a limit to how much patriotism is allowed at baseball games as Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray were ejected before Sunday afternoon’s Royals-Mariners game for refusing to leave the field after the playing of the National Anthem.

At the conclusion of Sunday night’s rain-shortened Yankees-Red Sox clash, Aaron Judge still sat behind Roger Maris, but had inched back into Triple Crown position.

Though the Yankees are departing for a trip to Canada, the Maris family will tag along in hopes of seeing home runs 61 and 62 at some point soon.

Frequently floated in trades over the years for Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Ken Griffey Jr, and Babe Ruth, Miguel Andujar finally found a new home when the Pirates picked him up on waivers.

Nothing is definite, but at the very least the Yankees are considering designating Aroldis Chapman for assignment.

Down 11-2 at the start of the seventh inning on Sunday, the Royals entered the seventh inning with a 13-11 lead over the Mariners.

As they closed out Sunday’s victory, the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team in history to win 106 games or more in three consecutive full seasons.

Fourteen months after his last major league appearance and one Tommy John Surgery later, Tyler Glasnow is expected to make his return to the Rays rotation this Wednesday.

Wanting to give their younger pitchers more game time, the Diamondbacks have shut Madison Bumgarner down for the rest of the season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015, the New York Mets clinched their first NL East title since 2006.