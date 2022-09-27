UnforMETable, Episode 97: Mike Bruhert

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past.

Mike Bruhert grew up approximately six miles from Shea Stadium, but his journey to play there was incredibly unlikely. He went 1-16 at his high school, but was discovered by a Mets’ scout in a sandlot all-star game.

Early in his Mets tenure, Bruhert met—and eventually married—Gil Hodges’ daughter Irene. Meanwhile, he toiled in the minors for more than seven seasons before finally earning a rotation spot for Joe Torre’s 1978 Mets squad.

