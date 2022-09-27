Meet the Mets

The Mets were off yesterday. They return to Citi Field tonight for a quick two-game set against the Marlins before their division-deciding showdown with Atlanta this weekend.

While the match-ups are not set, the Mets will turn to Chris Bassitt, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer, while the Braves will counter with Max Fried, Kyle Wright, and Charlie Morton.

Edwin Díaz has been pitching well, even after multiple days off.

After a slow September, the Mets’ closer is ready for the stretch-run.

Pete Alonso was named the NL co-Player of the Week alongside Albert Pujols.

Danny Abriano argued that the Darin Ruf experiment needs to end.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo wondered if Ruf would make the postseason roster in his Mets Mailbag.

Tim Britton brought us the latest This Week in Mets.

José Butto has been named the International League Player of the Week.

Around the National League East

The Braves blanked the Nationals 8-0 to move to within one game of the Mets in the NL East. Rookie Bryce Elder tossed a complete game shutout.

The Braves visited the White House to celebrate their 2021 World Series victory.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged a “conversation” around the Braves changing their name. I, personally, would like to take the conversation further and discuss the potential of removing the Braves from MLB (or at least the NL East).

MASN analyst Kevin Fransden used an Austin Riley hit by pitch to mock Pete Alonso and the Mets. Maybe he should focus on the team he covers, which just lost its 100th game of the season.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB’s Power Rankings for the week are here, and it once again features the Mets holding firm to the third spot.

David Adler identified 11 rookies who are set to electrify the postseason stage.

Zack Greinke’s Royals teammates shared some good stories about the right-hander.

Yankees reliever Zack Britton was inspired to recognize key bullpen performances with an FDNY helmet.

The Blue Jays walked off the Yankees 3-2, while Aaron Judge’s homerless streak reached six games.

The Orioles routed the Red Sox 14-8.

The Pirates pulverized the Reds 8-3.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore looked at the team’s bench options heading into the postseason.

Allison McCague broke down the decision the team will need to make between Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker as their fourth starter in the playoffs.

Allison McCague also brought us the position player meter for the week.

On Episode 189 of From Complex to Queens, the crew discussed the St. Lucie Mets’ championship season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, the Mets clinched a Wild Card berth with a 6-2 win over Atlanta, making back-to-back postseasons for the first time in franchise history. Because time is a flat circle, we’re back to the Mets and Braves fighting it out for the division.