Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/27/22: Lightning in Syracuse

SYRACUSE 8, LEHIGH VALLEY 5 (BOX)

Going into late innings, the Iron Pigs had a large lead, and it was looking like Syracuse was going to drop the first game of their last series 5-2. But, no! The bats reached deep down and put up a six spot in the eighth, with Francisco Alvarez drawing a bases loaded walk, JT Riddle sacrificing his body and getting hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Michael Perez putting an exclamation point on the evening with a grand slam!

...aaaand that’s my last prospect report for the 2022 season! It’s been fun, ladies and gentlemen. Make sure to stick around for the last few games of the season this week and for all our off-season coverage in the upcoming weeks and months!

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Michael Perez

Goat of the Night

Manuel Alvarez