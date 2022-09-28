Meet the Mets

The Mets and Carlos Carrasco struggled on Tuesday night, falling to the Marlins 6-4. For the second straight game, Carrasco did not last very long in his outing, giving up 4 runs in 3+ innings pitched. Most of the Mets offense on the night came from a Pete Alonso three-run homer, as well as a very interesting balk in the bottom of the eighth inning.

MLB is currently discussing contingency plans for the Mets-Braves series this weekend due to Hurricane Ian impacting much of the southeast.

The Mets face a difficult postseason decision when deciding whether to use Carlos Carrasco or Taijuan Walker as their fourth starter.

The Mets have only themselves to blame if they end up in the Wild Card round.

Pete Alonso’s power display this season should not be overlooked.

Darin Ruf is running out of chances to be on the postseason roster for the Mets.

James McCann’s Roberto Clemente nomination is deeply personal to the catcher.

Around the National League East

The Braves took care of business, beating the Nationals for the second straight night, 8-2.

In a must win, the Phillies fell to the Cubs 2-1.

The Marlins are calling all Mets fans to come cheer for Miami next week in the final series of the year as they face the Braves.

Around Major League Baseball

Tyler Kepner looks at the remaking of the Seattle Mariners as they are in the midst of their postseason push.

Zack Greinke’s 2022 season with the Royals produced so many stories, his teammates just had to share them.

The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round bye with their win over the Blue Jays last night.

The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a win over the Brewers.

103-year-old Sister Jean threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2008, the Mets played their final game ever at Shea Stadium.