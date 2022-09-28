Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the state of the Mets heading into this weekend’s pivotal (and likely division-deciding) series against the Braves—that is, if the games don’t get washed out by the impending hurricane.

Next, we talk about who might make the Mets’ playoff roster and who might not.

We also talk about how much fun baseball history we are witnessing all around the game right now from Pete Alonso setting the franchise RBI record to Albert Pujols’ 700th career home run to Aaron Judge’s pursuit for 62.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen through the embedded player below.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!