Meet the Mets

The Mets were down 4-0 against the Marlins before Eduardo Escobar single-handedly saved the day. His two-run home run cut the lead in half and then he tied it up with a hit with the bases loaded. It remained tied in extras thanks to a brilliant inning by Drew Smith which set the stage for Escobar to be the hero once again. With one out and the ghost runner on second base, he hit one through the infield to walk it off for the Mets and deliver a much-needed victory.

With Hurricane Ian making landfall in the south, Major League Baseball is preparing options in case the series in Atlanta gets rained out.

Even with the Braves playing out of their minds, the Mets have not buckled under the pressure and still remain the team to beat in the East.

With the big series against the Braves coming up the Mets will still unfortunately be missing Starling Marte who is still recovering from a fractured finger.

Jacob deGrom will be opening the series against the Braves and then it is off to the postseason, but how careful should the Mets be with their ace in October?

How to handle deGrom is not the only decision the team will have to make in the postseason, there are also other questions that will need to be answered before they take the field under the bright lights.

Around the National League East

The Braves actually managed to lose a game against the Nationals in extra innings so the Mets have sole possession of first place heading into the weekend series.

Jesús Luzardo had a solid start for the Marlins, but thankfully for Mets fans, it was spoiled by Eduardo Escobar.

The Phillies fell to the lowly Cubs 4-2 as they fight to hang on to a Wild Card spot.

Around Major League Baseball

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finally hit home run number 61 to tie Roger Maris’s American League record.

Roger Maris Jr. still thinks that 61 is the home run record and Aaron Judge will be the true home run king when he hits 62.

A fan with the incredible name of Frankie Lasagna just missed catching the historic home run.

Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow returned to the mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery and he was pleased with the results.

The Brewers defeated the Cardinals 5-1 to move within a half game of the Phillies for the final Wild Card spot.

Baseball Savant has a new feature that shows the strongest throwing arms in the league.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1975, Casey Stengal passed away at the age of 85 after serving as the first manager in team history.