Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/28/22: Alvarez accents his season

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (64-85)
LEHIGH VALLEY 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
The rehabbing Mychal Givens tossed a scoreless frame to start this one, helping Syracuse get out to a 3-2 lead. The season ended on a low note, however, as Jose Butto and Harol Gonzalez gave up a run each in the seventh and eighth while the offense went quiet. Francisco Alvarez capped off his strong September with two more hits and two more walks, but the rest of the Mets managed only four hits combined. A whimper to end the season, but that’s to be expected with a team 20 games under .500.
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-5, K, SB (7)
- 3B Yolmer Sanchez: 1-3, R, 2 BB, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 2-3, R, 2 BB
- RF Carlos Rincon: 0-5, K
- 1B Gosuke Katoh: 1-3, BB, K
- SS JT Riddle: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K
- LF Khalil Lee: 0-2, R, BB, SB (14)
- DH Nick Meyer: 1-3, BB, K
- 2B Branden Fryman: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Mychal Givens: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (6)
- RHP Jose Butto: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, BS (1)
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, L (0-5)
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-42/53-83)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (40-26/70-62)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (33-31/73-56)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Francisco Alvarez
Goat of the Night
Harol Gonzalez
Loading comments...