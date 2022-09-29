Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/28/22: Alvarez accents his season

LEHIGH VALLEY 4, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

The rehabbing Mychal Givens tossed a scoreless frame to start this one, helping Syracuse get out to a 3-2 lead. The season ended on a low note, however, as Jose Butto and Harol Gonzalez gave up a run each in the seventh and eighth while the offense went quiet. Francisco Alvarez capped off his strong September with two more hits and two more walks, but the rest of the Mets managed only four hits combined. A whimper to end the season, but that’s to be expected with a team 20 games under .500.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Francisco Alvarez

Goat of the Night

Harol Gonzalez