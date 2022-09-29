The Mets to call up Francisco Alvarez

According to Joel Sherman, the Mets will call up Francisco Alvarez tomorrow in time for the pivotal series against the Braves this weekend in Atlanta. Alvarez, the Mets’ consensus top prospect and one of the top prospects in all of baseball, finished off the Triple-A season last night with a Syracuse Mets loss to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in which he went 2-3 with two walks.

The 20-year old catcher had quite a season in the minors, hitting .260/.374/.885 with 27 home runs and 22 doubles. According to Sherman, he is being called up to potentially be the right-handed piece of the Mets’ designated hitter platoon with Daniel Vogelbach, after the underwhelming performances of Darin Ruf and Mark Vientos.

While it is a little unexpected to see Alvarez called up for a potential playoff role just six days before the end of the season, the Mets obviously feel like they need all the offensive help they can get this weekend, especially with the Mets facing left-hander Max Fried on Friday night. Against lefties this season, Alvarez hit .315/.424/.595 with an OPS of 1.019 in 132 plate appearances.