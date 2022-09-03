Mets place Trevor May on injured list, call up Bryce Montes de Oca

The Mets have placed right-handed relief pitcher Trevor May on the injured list and called up fellow right-handed reliever Bryce Montes de Oca from Triple-A Syracuse. No reason was given for placing May on the injured list, but that has usually been the case when teams place players on the IL for COVID-related reasons.

May struggled mightily early in the season before missing several months with an arm injury. Since returning, he hasn’t quite pitched like his usual self, either, but the numbers have been better than they were pre-injury. In 9.1 innings since his return, May has a 3.86 ERA and 3.87 FIP, and his last three appearances were of the scoreless variety.

Montes de Oca has spent the 2022 season pitching for Double-A Binghamton and the aforementioned Syracuse. In total, he has a staggering 72 strikeouts in 47.1 innings of work, but he’s also issued 35 walks over that time.