Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 113: Showdown in Atlanta

Amazin' Avenue Audio (The Show)

The Mets head to Atlanta this weekend for their final regular season meet up with the Atlanta Braves. In anticipation of the series, Brian welcomes Battery Power’s Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch to the show to discuss the pitching matchups, some key players, and how neither team can ever seem to lose right now.

Oh, and the Mets are calling up Francisco Alvarez, just six games before the end of the season. Wild, huh?

Daniel’s Music Pick:

Dexter Gordon - “Misty”

Dexter Gordon - “Night in Tunisia”

Brian’s Music Pick:

Daniel Romano’s Outfit: La Luna

