Mets Afternoon News: Preparing for the Braves, calling up Alvarez

Meet the Mets

The Mets were off yesterday, and waited until the wee hours of the night to announce that they were calling up Francisco Alvarez to be a part of their right-handed platoon for the rest of the season and, possibly, the playoffs.

Anthony DiComo wrote up the forthcoming debut for MLB.com.

Tim Britton discusses how the call-up was not in the cards just eight days ago.

Tim Healey talks about how Alvarez has rare power, especially for a catcher.

Buck Showalter told WFAN that Starling Marte will not play this weekend, and that his return is ‘not imminent.’

Despite fears that Hurricane Ian would cause some scheduling issues, the weather seems pretty better than expected at Truist Park, though there are still showers in the works for tonight.

Steve Cohen is stoked for the Braves/Mets series this weekend.

Despite both teams already clinching a playoff spot, the New York Post says that the stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ for this weekend’s series.

Almost 200 MLB players were polled by the Athletic about a number of playoff variables, including who they’d want on the mound in Game 7 of the World Series. 33.9% said that they’d want Jacob deGrom on the mound. 17.2% want Max Scherzer.

Buster Olney has the Mets ranked #3 on his post-season power rankings at ESPN, behind the Dodgers and Astros.

The Mets signed 17-year old international free agent Randy Guzmán. Guzmán is Ronald Guzmán’s brother.

Both Francisco Lindor and Alex Cohen have pledged significant money to the Hurricane Fiona relief efforts.

Brett Baty made the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year.

Around the National League East

The Braves, Nationals, and Mets were all off, but the East was well-represented in the battle for the final National League Wild Card spot. The Phillies lost 2-0 to the pesky Cubs but, luckily for them, the Marlins beat the Brewers 4-2 to preserve a half-game lead for Philadelphia.

It is essentially a coin-flip for the Phillies to make the playoffs at this point, says Matt GElb.

Around Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays clinched a Wild Card berth with the Orioles’ loss to the Red Sox last night.

Is Aaron Judge the next ‘perfect’ Yankee? David Lennon is asking the question.

Has Roger Maris, Jr. been a distraction in Judge’s home run chase?

Will the Yankees go after Shohei Ohtani despite reports that he may not want to play in New York?

Jon Heyman says that as many as 16 managerial positions may be in flux this off-season. He also runs down what teams may be in the market for one of the four big-name shortstop free agents.

This Date in Mets History

A Day of Record-Setting, Season Ending Defeats.