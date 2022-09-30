Mets call up Francisco Álvarez, place Darin Ruf on IL

After news broke late last night that the Mets would be calling up their top prospect, Francisco Álvarez, we now have a corresponding roster move to go with it. To clear roster space for the 20-year-old Álvarez, the Mets have placed Darin Ruf on the IL, and DFA’d Alex Claudio to make room for Alvarez on the 40-man roster.

Though his primary position is catcher, the Mets will most likely use Álvarez as a DH against left handed pitching in the final six games of the regular season, and maybe the postseason. Darin Ruf was supposed to be that man for the Mets during the stretch run, but his .152/.216/.197 slash line along with a 24 wRC+ in 74 plate appearances with the Mets forced them to call up Álvarez.

Considered the top prospect in all of baseball by many, Álvarez will wear the number 50, and be placed in the spotlight immediately, making his major league debut tonight against the Atlanta Braves, batting 7th as the designated hitter. If Álvarez is able to provide an offensive boost for the team in the biggest series of the season, it will bode well for both the Mets and Álvarez.