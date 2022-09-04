Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/4/22: Upstate stinks, everyone south less so

*All results from games played on September 3, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (53-75)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 14, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)
At no point was this one really even a competitive ballgame. Jesus Vargas, who was just promoted from Binghamton to Syracuse, gave up seven runs in two-plus innings, while the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers limited the Mets to just six hits. To Syracuse’s credit, they were able to score five runs on those six hits (and three walks), but why are we giving Syracuse credit when they lost 14-5 in the first place?
- CF Travis Jankowski: 1-3, R, BB, 2 SB (6, 7)
- DH Yolmer Sanchez: 0-3, BB, K
- 1B Dominic Smith: 1-4, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-4, 3 K
- RF Daniel Palka: 0-4, K
- LF Khalil Lee: 0-3, R, BB, K
- SS JT Riddle: 1-4, R, HR (8), 2 RBI
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 2-4, R, 2 2B
- C Nick Meyer: 1-4, R, HR (3), 2 RBI, E (3)
- RHP Jesus Vargas: 2.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Jesus Vargas assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Bryce Montes de Oca from Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-33/49-74)
SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Garrison Bryant really didn’t pitch that poorly, giving up four runs over seven innings, but the Spiedies really weren’t able to get much going all evening.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, 2B
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-3, K, HBP
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 1-3, BB, 2 K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 2-3, R, 2B, BB, K
- C Nic Gaddis: 0-4, 3 K
- RF Zach Ashford: 2-3, RBI, K
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-3, K
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 2 WP, L (3-2)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
ROSTER ALERT: C Gregory Leal assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from St. Lucie Mets.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (35-24/65-60)
Looking to at least clinch a series split against the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their penultimate home game of the 2022 season, the Cyclones narrowly did just that. Shervyen Newton drove in a run in the second, but Wilmington tied things up in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the frame, the streaking JT Schwartz- he’s hitting .350/.394/.500 since returning from injured list in mid-August- drove home Joe Suozzi to give the Cyclones the lead once again, one they would hold on to. With the win, Brooklyn kept pace with Hudson Valley, who had a commanding win against the lowly Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and remain a half-game out of first place.
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-4, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, 2B
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-4, RBI, K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 0-4
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, K
- C Jose Mena: 1-3, BB
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, E (3)
- DH Joe Suozzi: 1-3, R, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-3, RBI, 2 K
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP, W (3-1)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, S (9)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (30-28/70-53)
ST. LUCIE 4, JUPITER 2 (BOX)
The Hammerheads scored a run in the top of the first, so St. Lucie answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Hammerheads scored a run in the top of the second, so what did St. Lucie do? Not only did they score one run, but they scored three in total, giving them a 4-2 lead. Joel Diaz, the rehabbing Joey Lucchesi, and Layonel Ovalles combined to keep Jupiter off the board for the rest of the game and that was that.
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (16), 3 RBI, K
- C Kevin Parada: 1-3, RBI, BB
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-3, 2 K, E (2)
- DH Junior Tilien: 0-4, K
- CF Tanner Murphy: 0-3, R, BB, SB (6)
- SS Brad Malm: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K, E (3)
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 2-4, 2 K, E (2)
- RF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3
- RHP Joel Diaz: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- REHAB ALERT LHP Joey Lucchesi: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Gregory Leal.
ROSTER ALERT: LHP Felipe De La Cruz assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
Complex: FCL Mets (33-22)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Omar De Los Santos
Goat of the Night
Jesus Vargas
