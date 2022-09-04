Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/4/22: Upstate stinks, everyone south less so

*All results from games played on September 3, 2022

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 14, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

At no point was this one really even a competitive ballgame. Jesus Vargas, who was just promoted from Binghamton to Syracuse, gave up seven runs in two-plus innings, while the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers limited the Mets to just six hits. To Syracuse’s credit, they were able to score five runs on those six hits (and three walks), but why are we giving Syracuse credit when they lost 14-5 in the first place?

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Jesus Vargas assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Bryce Montes de Oca from Syracuse Mets.

SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Garrison Bryant really didn’t pitch that poorly, giving up four runs over seven innings, but the Spiedies really weren’t able to get much going all evening.

ROSTER ALERT: C Gregory Leal assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from St. Lucie Mets.

Looking to at least clinch a series split against the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their penultimate home game of the 2022 season, the Cyclones narrowly did just that. Shervyen Newton drove in a run in the second, but Wilmington tied things up in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the frame, the streaking JT Schwartz- he’s hitting .350/.394/.500 since returning from injured list in mid-August- drove home Joe Suozzi to give the Cyclones the lead once again, one they would hold on to. With the win, Brooklyn kept pace with Hudson Valley, who had a commanding win against the lowly Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and remain a half-game out of first place.

ST. LUCIE 4, JUPITER 2 (BOX)

The Hammerheads scored a run in the top of the first, so St. Lucie answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Hammerheads scored a run in the top of the second, so what did St. Lucie do? Not only did they score one run, but they scored three in total, giving them a 4-2 lead. Joel Diaz, the rehabbing Joey Lucchesi, and Layonel Ovalles combined to keep Jupiter off the board for the rest of the game and that was that.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Gregory Leal.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Felipe De La Cruz assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Omar De Los Santos

Goat of the Night

Jesus Vargas