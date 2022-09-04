Mets Morning News: Scherzer exits early, but should make next start

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost a clunker to the Nationals 7-1. Max Scherzer was good for five innings, but left the game early due to “feeling fatigued on his left side.” Eduardo Escobar homered to even the game at one run apiece, where it remained until the eighth inning when Lane Thomas hit a home run off Adam Ottavino. The Nationals then piled on against Adonis Medina in the ninth, sealing the fate of this ugly contest.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com, North Jersey, ESPN

Obviously the big story from yesterday’s game is that Max Scherzer left the game after just 67 pitches due to “feeling fatigued on his left side.” Scherzer said he could have pushed through it, but didn’t feel it was a good idea. The Mets are optimistic that he will make his next start.

Trevor May went on the injured list yesterday without an injury designation, which likely means that it is COVID-related.

Joey Lucchesi pitched two innings in his fourth rehab appearance for Single-A St. Lucie.

Mark Canha and other Mets foodies spoke to the New York Post about their favorite NYC restaurants.

Around the National League East

Jake Odorizzi was scratched from yesterday’s game due to arm fatigue. Bryce Elder started the game for the Braves instead and they beat the Marlins 2-1.

The Phillies lost to the Giants 5-4 in a game in which San Francisco used 23 different players and in which defensive miscues sunk the Phillies again.

Nick Castellanos is getting an MRI after feeling discomfort in his right side after a swing on Friday night.

Around Major League Baseball

Yesterday Dylan Cease lost a no-hit bid on the final out. MLB.com looks back at other pitchers who didn’t give up a hit until the final out of the game.

Zach Plesac is sidelined after breaking his finger punching the mound.

Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom will be the two free agents at the center of the story of this upcoming offseason, writes Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com reviews a list of free agents for whom this stretch run could be very influential in determining the nature of their paydays.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane covered the Trevor May injured list update.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday, Mike Piazza!