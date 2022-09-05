From Complex To Queens, Episode 186: Minor league reinforcements not imminent

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, so Steve, Lukas, and Thomas discuss other magical rings in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, they review how the Mets’ minor league affiliates did this past week.

Following that, the guys discuss some major league call-ups and guys who apparently will not be getting the call.

