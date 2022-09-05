Mets Morning News: One

Meet the Mets

With the Washington Nationals being the Capital’s biggest disaster this side of January 6th, the Mets probably aren’t too happy about the fact they lost their second game in a row to them, this time in a 7-1 contest.

If you were surprised by Carlos Carrasco’s falling apart in Sunday’s contest, don’t feel too lonely, because he felt the same way.

If the season ended at this exact moment, our beautiful Metsies would be enjoying a first round bye and waiting for their division series adversary.

On the bright side of current events, it seems that Max Scherzer should be able to make his next scheduled start without a trip to the IL required.

Jim Reeves, the Mets’ retiring Pacific Northwest scout, threw out the first pitch before Sunday’s loss.

Making good on a July 26th promise to a young fan, Eduardo Escobar signed and parted ways with one of his own bats in the dugout before the game.

Around the National League East

No Trumpet?

Max Fried and the accursed Atlanta Braves easily defeated the Marlins 7-1 on Sunday afternoon in Cobb County.

Old Friend Wilmer Flores hit a walkoff home run for the Giants to give them a 5-3 win over the third place Phillies.

With Jackson Mississippi dealing with a catastrophic water crisis, Braves rookie Michael Harris II

*Ring Ring* Hello, it’s the Braves and we are only one game behind the New York Metropolitans.

Around Major League Baseball

In his final career at bat against the Chicago Cubs, Albert Pujols hit hit 695th career home run. Naturally.

If things keep going in a sour direction for the Yankees, you may soon be able to counter every mocking taunt of “2007” with an equally rude “2022!”

Speaking of the Yankees, Andrew Benintendi will undergo surgery on his hamate bone leaving his status and timeline for return equally murky.

In happier news for them, Aaron Judge hit his 53rd home run of the season on Sunday, setting a new career high and keeping him on pace to set a new American League record.

You may not have heard much about it, but Paul Goldschmidt is dangerously close to becoming the National League’s first Triple Crown winner since FDR was a two-term president.

Before his major league debut, Red Sox prospect Triston Casas went through with his usual routine by taking off his shoes, socks, and shirt before laying on the grass under the glow of the sun.

The Rangers joined the White Sox and the Diamondbacks in the not-so-exclusive DFA’d Dallas Keuchel Club.

In what may be his final major league season, a dodgy wrist has sent David Price to the injured list for at least the next 15 days.

A biceps strain has put Miguel Cabrera on the shelf, but the Tigers expect to have him back in some capacity before the season comes to an end.

This Date in Mets History

On this day, we should think about Rod Barajas and The Other Chris Young on their birthdays.