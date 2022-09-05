Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/5/22: First place Cyclones!

*All results from games played on September 4, 2022

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 5, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Another Syracuse loss. What’s new? At least they didn’t get shut out, as JT Riddle drove in Mark Vientos in the ninth. They might’ve scored a second run, as Khalil Lee was at third, but Gosuke Katoh hit a liner right at the first baseman to end the game with an unassisted double play. Mark Vientos had two hits, bumping his batting line up a bit to .279/.357/.518; is that good enough, Buck?

BINGHAMTON 5, SOMERSET 4 / 10 (BOX)

Walk off!

BROOKLYN 11, WILMINGTON 5 (BOX)

The Cyclones sent the Coney Island faithful home happy in their last (regular season) home game of 2022, demolishing the Blue Rocks 11-5. With the win, the Cyclones have leap-frogged the Hudson Valley and stand alone in first place, a half-game ahead of the Renegades. The Cyclones scored early and often, plating 3 in the first and another 6 in the third. Benito Garcia and Daniel Juarez ran into some trouble in the ninth, allowing four runs, but with such a large lead, those runs were merely a blip on the radar, a passing cloud in a sunny sky.

With their 4-2 series win, the Cyclones have won 10 of their last 12 and will look to keep their winning ways going against the Winston-Salem Dash in the final regular season series of 2022. The Renegades, meanwhile, will be playing the Blue Rocks.

ST. LUCIE 8, JUPITER 3 (BOX)

D’Andre Smith put the Mets on the board with a solo shot in the bottom of the second off a 2-2 breaking ball, but the Hammerheads quickly got it back after Marlins prospect Khalil Watson tripled and was driven home in the top of the third. In the bottom of the frame, Kevin Parada plated a pair and for a while, it looked like that 3-1 lead might stick, but Jupiter tied things up in the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, Jupiter reliever Dale Stanavich replaced Cade Gibson and proceeded to let all hell break loose, walking the bases loaded and then walking in the go-ahead run. His replacement, Yeuris Jimenez, didn’t fare much better, allowing an RBI single and walking in two more runs. All in all, St. Lucie scored five runs in the inning, giving them a commanding lead they’d hang on to. The win wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows however, as Omar De Los Santos left the game apparently hurt after sliding headfirst into second in the bottom of the first and injuring his right hand.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

