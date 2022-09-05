Today’s Mets game against the Pirates has been postponed due to inclement weather passing through Pittsburgh for most of the day. It was originally scheduled for a 12:35 start with Taijuan Walker taking the mound. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 12:35 and the second starting at 6:35.

Both teams have to hope that the weather holds out for the next two days, as this is the only time the teams will meet in Pittsburgh and there is so little time left that another makeup game may be difficult to schedule.

Taijuan Walker is now scheduled to pitch tomorrow night, with Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt expected to take either end of Wednesday’s doubleheader. The off day on Thursday should allow for the rotation to return to normal despite scheduling two rotation starters on the same day.