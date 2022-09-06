Meet the Mets

The Mets were off on Labor Day thanks to some inclement weather in Pittsburgh. They will make the game up against the Pirates in a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with the two games being played at 12:35PM and 6:35 PM.

The Mets will stick with the normal order of their rotation, meaning that Taijuan Walker will pitch today while Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt pitch in some yet-to-be-determined order on Wednesday.

The unexpected day off does come with some benefits for New York.

Leo Morgenstern pondered how the Phillies will survive without Nick Castellanos.

The surging Nationals topped the Cardinals 6-0 to extend their winning streak to three games.

Luke Voit has embraced being a veteran leader in a young Nationals’ locker room.

The MLB Draft lottery will reportedly take place during the Winter Meetings in San Diego later this year.

Andrew Simon looked at which statistical races could go down to the wire.

The Red Sox and Kiké Hernandez have agreed to a one-year extension that will keep him in Boston through 2023.

Could the Yankees’ recent slide cost Brian Cashman his job?

Aaron Judge is doing his best to save his team, hitting his 54th home run yesterday to guide New York past the Twins 5-2. The dinger died Alex Rodriguez for most by a Yankees’ right-handed hitter and puts him on pace for 65 on the season.

The Blue Jays swept a doubleheader from the Orioles with a 7-3 victory in Game 1 and a 8-4 victory in Game 2. Bo Bichette had a three-homer game, which made him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the first teammates to both have three-homer games in a season whose fathers played in MLB.

The Rays scored two in the seventh to beat the Red Sox 4-3.

The Brewers came back and won 6-4 against the Rockies.

The White Sox held off the Mariners 3-2.

The Diamondbacks blanked the Padres 5-0.

The Astros shut out the Texas Rangers 1-0.

The Guardians outlasted the Royals 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Angels pounded the Tigers 10-0, as Los Angeles superstars did most of the heavy lifting, Shohei Ohtani hit home runs number 31 and 32, while Mike Trout hit his 30th long ball of the season.

On this date in 2019, Edwin Díaz blew his seventh save of the season by surrendering a two-run home run to J.T. Realmuto, but the Mets walked it off in the ninth (literally) as Pete Alonso drew a bases on balls with the bases loaded to send the Mets home as winners against the Phillies.