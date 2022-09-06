UnforMETable, Episode 94: Lenny Randle

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past.

Once described by the MLB Network as baseball’s Forrest Gump, Lenny Randle did have an uncanny knack for appearing at randomly notable baseball moments—including two of the five contests to end in forfeit since 1971.

Randle was a seeming fixture with the Texas Rangers until the loss of his job—and an ensuing confrontation with his manager—led to his suspension and subsequent trade to the Mets in 1977. With New York, Randle would have a superlative season in a year that would be difficult for the franchise—and the city—as Randle would be standing at home plate when Shea Stadium—and NYC—were plunged into a famous blackout.

