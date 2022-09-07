Meet the Mets

The Mets continued their recent skid, losing their third straight game on Tuesday night, this loss handed to them by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The offense was mostly lifeless, the only two Mets’ runs coming on a Brandon Nimmo two-run homer, while Taijuan Walker and the bullpen were unable to limit the Pirates.

Starling Marte left the game last night after being hit by a pitch in the hand, but Buck Showalter said after the game they were still waiting to get results on Marte’s x-ray.

Taijuan Walker was dealing with a blister on his right index finger last night while Joely Rodriguez was unavailable due to a stiff neck.

Chris Bassitt will start the first game of the doubleheader today, while Jacob deGrom will start the second game.

The Mets are set to decide today when Max Scherzer will pitch next after he left his last start after only 5 innings.

Tylor Megill will pitch for the Syracuse Mets today on his rehab assignment.

The middle of the Mets lineup is currently struggling, as the team has averaged just 3 runs per game over their last 12.

Edwin Diaz will play for Team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Mets are anticipating Trevor May to return in Miami from the COVID IL.

Mets fans should embrace this stretch run instead of enduring it writes Mike Vacarro.

Around the National League East

The Braves moved into a first place tie with the Mets after beating the A’s 10-9 in what was a very wild game.

Jean Segura hit a walk-off single as the Phillies beat the Marlins 3-2.

The Nationals fell to the Cardinals 4-1.

Around Major League Baseball

A majority of minor league baseball players turned in their union authorization cards, paving the way for MLBPA membership.

Christian Yelich hit the longest home run of 2022 at Coors Field, as the ball traveled 499 feet.

Joel Sherman writes the Yankees are far from a sure thing to win the AL East, while they also placed Anthony Rizzo on the IL yesterday.

Zac Gallen continues to chase history with his scoreless innings streak.

