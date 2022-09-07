Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/7/22: Young and Jordan back Binghamton

*All results from games played on September 6, 2022

ROCHESTER 3, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets fell behind in the top of the third inning of last night’s game against the Rochester Red Wings, when Harol Gonzalez allowed an RBI double. Rochester scored a second run in the top of the sixth, and a third in the top of the seventh off of Mike Montgomery to put Syracuse down 3-0. Syracuse scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth on a pair of homers from Dominic Smith and JT Riddle, but ultimately were defeated by Rochester 3-2.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets sent third baseman Luis Guillorme on a rehab assignment to the Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 10, PORTLAND 2 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies struck first in last night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs, when Luke Ritter singled home a run. The Rumble Ponies scored four runs in the top of the fourth, on an RBI double from Jeremy Vasquez and a three-run homer off the bat of Wyatt Young. Portland got on the board in the bottom of the fifth, but Binghamton broke the game open in the top of the eighth. Jeremy Vasquez singled home a run, and later came around to score on a three run homer off the bat of Nic Gaddis. Portland scored a second run in the bottom half of the inning, but Binghamton again immediately got the run back on a solo homer from Rowdey Jordan in the top of the ninth. The Rumble Ponies ultimate defeated the Sea Dogs 10-2.

BROOKLYN 6, WINSTON-SALEM 2 (BOX)

The Cyclones fell behind in the bottom of the first, when the Dash scratched across a run off of Christian Scott. Brooklyn tied the game in the top of the second on an RBI single from Jose Mena. Winston-Salem re-took the lead in the bottom half of the inning, but Brooklyn tied the game in the top of the seventh on an RBI single off the bat of Shervyen Newton. The Cyclones took the lead later in the inning on a bases loaded ground out. Brooklyn extended their lead to on an RBI double from Stanley Consuegra, and again in the top of the ninth on a two-run homer off the bat of Shervyen Newton. The Brooklyn Cyclones ultimately defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 6-2.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets sent right fielder Carlos Rincon on a rehab assignment to the Brooklyn Cyclones.

FORT MYERS 5, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

Last night’s game between the St. Lucie Mets and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels remained scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, when Carlos Ocampo allowed a two-run homer. Kolby Kubichek allowed another three runs to score on a double later in the inning. The St. Lucie Mets were unable to get much going offensively at all, and ultimately were defeated by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 5-0.

ROSTER ALERT: The Brooklyn Cyclones have sent shortstop Kevin Kendall on a rehab assignment to the St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Wyatt Young

Goat of the Night

Carlos Ocampo