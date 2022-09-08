Meet the Mets

The Mets needed a win in the worst way and they managed to get two as they swept the doubleheader against the Pirates. Both Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom were stellar on the mound as they gave up one run between them. The offense also finally woke up with Tyler Naquin leading the way in Game 1 and the entire lineup getting into the spirit in Game 2. Eduardo Escobar was the standout with a four-hit game. Overall it was a much-needed, feel good day at the ballpark as the Mets remain in first place for another day.

Before the games the Mets placed Max Scherzer on the injured list but the ace doesn’t envision it being a long term injury.

It was also revealed that Starling Marte was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture on his finger but is considered day-to-day.

Tylor Megill pitched an inning for Triple-A Syracuse and retired all three batters he faced. As he inches closer to a return to the big league club he will most likely find himself in the bullpen.

Despite winning three games after Timmy Trumpet made his appearance at Citi Field, Jerry Seinfeld blames him for the team’s recent skid.

With both the Mets and Yankees scuffling, a Subway Series in October looked like a possibility but unless they both find a way to right the ship it is less likely it happens.

Around the National League East

The Braves won their seventh straight with a 7-3 victory over the Athletics. Huascar Ynoa underwent Tommy John surgery after spending most of the year in Triple-A.

The Marlins lost their ninth in a row after they fell to the Phillies by a score of 4-3.

After defeating the Marlins, the Phillies will look for the sweep against Sandy Alcantara.

The Cardinals rallied late against the Nationals before walking it off in the ninth inning. Washington issued an apology to the young girls who had a ball caught in front of them from a grown man at a game.

Around Major League Baseball

Juan Soto exited the game early after he was hit on the shoulder with a pitch but the Padres believe he will be ok.

Radio host Doug Gottlieb finally admitted that the allegations he made that agent Casey Close never gave Freddie Freeman the Braves’ final offer were indeed false.

Shohei Ohtani might not be the frontrunner for the MVP or the Cy Young awards but a case can be made that he deserves both.

Aaron Judge will join elite company if he makes it to 60 home runs this season, but his feat might be the most impressive.

The Major League Baseball Players Association joined AFL-CIO to help strengthen its labor movement.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1969, the Mets clinched their first winning record in franchise history behind a strong effort by Tom Seaver.