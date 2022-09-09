Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/9/22: Brooklyn continues to roll, St. Lucie continues to get rained out

*All results from games played on September 8, 2022

SYRACUSE 2, ROCHESTER 1 / 10 (BOX)

Syracuse and Rochester played five scoreless innings before Jake Mangum got the Mets on the board with an RBI single in the sixth. R.J. Alvarez would not be able to hold that skinny 1-0 lead in the ninth, however, blowing the save and forcing extras.

Extras did not last long, however. Sam Clay threw a scoreless tenth, and Dominic Smith forced the game winning run home by way of a sacrifice fly.

PORTLAND 5, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

The sole loss in the Mets’s system belongs to the Rumble Ponies. Alex Valverde and Joe Zangi combined to surrender all five runs in 6.1 innings, which proved to be too much for the feeble Rumble Ponies offense.

Ronny Mauricio had a strong game, going 2-4 with an RBI double, as did Nic Gaddis, who went 2-3 with a double and an RBI single. Binghamton cobbled together eight hits, but went 2-12 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

BROOKLYN 6, WINSTON-SALEM 0 (BOX)

Brooklyn dropped their magic number for the SAL Northern Division to two, continuing a stellar second half performance with a dominant 6-0 win.

The pitching was excellent, with Dominic Hamel taking the ball as the starter and spinning seven scoreless innings, surrendering four hits, striking out eight, and walking just one. Sammy Tavarez followed his lead, throwing two no-hit innings to finish off the win.

The offense was carried by Matt Rudick, Carlos Rincon, Jose Peroza, and Sanley Consuegra. The quintent got nine of the ten Brooklyn hits and drove in five of their six runs.

GAME ONE: POSTPONED (RAIN)

GAME TWO: POSTPONED (ALSO RAIN)

They are making up one of these games on September 9th, the plans for the game that was postponed on September 7th was not announced.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

Joe Zanghi