This Week in Mets Quotes: The Mets are fine, say Braves are good

Your 2022 New York Mets: We’re fine.

“I’m sure the world was going crazy, but we’re fine.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

Mets Twitter and WFAN listeners do not agree with any of this.

“It’s just win today and that’s it. I understand the standings and how well the Braves are playing, but we can only control what we can. Do everything smart and worry about us and that’s it.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

“The Braves are a good team and you have to give a team like that credit. It doesn’t matter that we haven’t had the results, it’s that they have also played well.” -Eduardo Escobar [New York Post]

Hot Take: Tight race and stress can make a season like this memorable and fun.

“It’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race. [The Braves] have a good team and Philly as well. Three teams are competing for the playoffs in this division and have really good ballclubs. Let’s see if we can lose less than they do.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Post]

“We’re still in good spirits. It’s a long season, September, teams go through these stretches and … it’s part of the game. We know what we have to do. We are a good team. We have been a good team all year.” -Taijuan Walker [New York Post]

Really rooting for Escobar to have success as he seems a decent fellow and the clubhouse absolutely loves him.

“I haven’t done anything much different from what I have done from the beginning of the year. I think the biggest difference of what I have done is swinging at pitches inside the strike zone, so I think when you swing at good pitches you have good results.” -Eduardo Escobar [New York Post]

It’s crazy that deGrom was basically acting as a two-pitch pitcher—with some curves mixed in—and continued to have massive success.

“I threw a lot of changeups. I had a great feel for it from my previous starts and have been working on it in between. I felt like my changeup was real good. I think I ended up throwing like 14 of them, that was a huge plus for me and definitely going to be a huge plus moving forward.” -Jacob deGrom [New York Post]

Trying to decode being ‘patient from trying to do too much.’

“Our guys were frustrated coming in a little bit. … They knew they were capable of better. A lot of good at-bats, a lot of walks. I thought we got patient there too from trying to do too much.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

“It’s just wanting something too much — I am not ever going to criticize him for that. Pete is wanting to do everything for us, which he has pretty much done the whole season so that is why it kind of sticks out. I feel for him, because he is grinding like heck and working like you would expect Pete to work.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

The Mets were aware of losing a couple of games.

“It’s something we’re aware of. It’s a little bit of a letdown not playing our best baseball these past two days.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

We’re fine. We’re all fine here now, thank you. How are you?

“I woke up OK, kind of as expected. There is nothing that’s sharp or grabbing. It’s more dull. … I passed every test. It’s no injury. I’m good.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

“There’s some games where we can push it. If [Scherzer’s] saying, ‘I’m good,’ then we trust him to continue to push it. There’s other games where he’s like, ‘That’s good, that’s enough, I’m good for the day.’ ” -Jeremy Hefner [New York Post]

“[Scherzer’s] in a really good spot right now. We’ll continue to trust him and do whatever we can to make sure he’s as fresh and as readily available to throw as many pitches in as many innings as possible in the postseason.” -Jeremy Hefner [New York Post]

As a father of a 2- and 4-year-old, Mark Canha has a great sell for the restaurant ‘Nice Matin.’

“[My daughter’s] eat French fries and they let them color on the tables there because they have paper tablecloths.” Mark Canha [New York Post]

And more Mets food takes: ‘Used to?’

“Growing up, I used to get excited to go to Spumoni Gardens [the Bensonhurst Sicilian pizza mecca] and La Bagel Delight which is on 7th Avenue in Park Slope.” Adam Ottavino [New York Post]

“I’ve had Amore quite a bit and it is phenomenal. It’s probably my favorite place in the general vicinity. My wife gives me crap about that all the time. But I’m one of those people that knows exactly what they like and will just order it until they’re sick of it. She needs to look at the menu at McDonald’s — like you don’t know everything they have already?” -Trevor Mays [New York Post]

Still quite haven’t looked into what the deal between Eduardo Escobar and Fogo de Chão is.

“They love Eduardo Escobar, he’s like an ambassador for that restaurant or something,” Mark Canha [New York Post]

Mets Tweets of the Week

Longtime Mets area scout Jim Reeves, who's retiring, threw out a ceremonial first pitch. Reeves has been the Mets' pacific northwest scout, responsible for about 2,000,000 square miles. He threw the pitch to David Peterson, one of many players he signed for New York. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) September 4, 2022

Renting a nice 1-bedroom in Panic City https://t.co/vvYoSamPcw — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) September 7, 2022

AA Quote of the Week

“Your Jacob deGrom birtel for the evening. https://twitter.com/StatsBySTATS/status/1567682718720311298?t=BjIpmzNvZFnX5IN-30wybQ&s=19” -StorkFan

“whatsa birtel?” -deegie

“Phrase coined after a former AA member named birtelcom, who sadly passed away a couple of years ago. He would go thru B-R and find some interesting factoid to post. After he passed, such a post became known as a birtel.” -StorkFan

SiteBot FacePalms of the Week

“I don’t trust Walker and Bassit at all right now. Peterson needs to be the #4 in the playoffs if nothing changes. But they have no balls to do that.” -whitesnowyowl16 (Bassitt the day went 7 innings giving up 1 ER and striking out 10 in the first game of double header)