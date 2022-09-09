Meet the Mets

The Mets enjoyed a day off yesterday, and will return tonight to face the Marlins to kick off a three-game series.

Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom get all the recognition, but Chris Bassitt’s performance has helped stabilize the team’s rotation.

Tylor Megill threw a perfect inning on Wednesday night for Syracuse as he works his way back to the big league team. Buck Showalter wants to see him either throw in back-to-back games, or have a multi-inning appearance before he returns.

Meanwhile, Luis Guillorme’s rehab stint marched along, as he played six innings at short and went 1-for-3.

James McCann is the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee.

All members of the Mets and Pirates will wear 21 in honor of Clemente on September 15.

Around the National League East

The Marlins ended their nine-game skid, outlasting the Phillies 6-5 in last night’s game.

The Nationals crushed the Cardinals 11-6 to earn a split of their series. In that game, Keibert Ruiz suffered a very unfortunate and painful injury (all men should look away and not read).

Around Major League Baseballama

MLB rule changes were voted on today. In early news of the results, the pitch clock has been implemented (bases empty: 15 seconds, runners on: 20 seconds), and defensive shifts have been banned starting in 2023.

This means walk-up music might be limited to just 10-seconds nippets.

Michael Baumann of Fangraphs discussed the minor leaguer player’s attempts to unionize.

Buster Olney shared his updated MLB Power Rankings.

Jon Heyman examined the five best and worst moves of the calendar year, and then provided updates on four star free agents and Michael Conforto’s future in his Friday notes.

Ken Rosenthal looked at how MLB’s $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool will be distributed.

MLB execs weighed in on who will win the close AL Central race.

Twenty years after his big World Series moment, Scott Spezio is putting his life back together.

Two teenagers are suing the Angels, who they alleged went back on their verbal agreements to sign them.

Tony LaRussa hopes to be back managing the White Sox as soon as next week. No word yet on if White Sox fans want him back that soon.

DJ LeMahieu is the latest member of the Yankees to land on the injured list.

Aaron Judge views 73 home runs as the legitimate single-season home run records (as everybody should) and won’t particularly try to go for that record this season.

The Yankees, meanwhile, fell to the Twins 4-3 thanks to a controversial call.

The Reds beat the Cubs 4-3.

Behind another strong performance from reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, the Brewers inched closer in the NL Wild Card race with a 2-1 victory over the Giants, and then completed a doubleheader sweep with a 4-2 win over San Francisco.

The White Sox obliterated the Athletics 14-2

This Date in Mets History

The Mets completed a thrilling sweep of the Nationals on this date in 2015. Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, New York had another comeback in them, as Kelly Johnson hit a solo homer off Drew Storen, and Yoenis Cespedes followed with a two-run blast to give the Mets a two-run lead. Bryce Harper got Washington to within a run with a solo homer in the eighth, but Conforto’s run-scoring single in the ninth gave New York some insurance and helped complete the sweep.