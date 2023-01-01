Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”

Meet the Mets

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”

Mets prospect Jett Williams “has a chance to be a dynamic top-of-the-order type of bat... and his plus speed could allow him to be a factor on the base paths,” according to Joe DeMayo of SNY, who wrote about what to expect from him in 2023.

The Mets signed OF Lorenzo Cedrola to a minor league contract yesterday.

Max Scherzer and his family recently bought a $5 million home in Old Brookville on Long Island.

Around the National League East

The Braves signed Joshua Fuentes to minor league contract.

Around Major League Baseball

Yesterday was the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s passing.

MLB.com took a moment to remember all of the baseball greats we lost in 2022.

Sarah Langs gave us one incredible stat for each MLB team in 2022. For the Mets, this was the fact that they were 89-0 when leading entering the ninth inning. This was the best mark in baseball in 2022 and the best mark in franchise history, mostly due to the dominance of Edwin Díaz.

Eric Hosmer—newly a free agent after being released by the Red Sox earlier this offseason—is in talks with the Cubs, according to reporting from Jon Heyman.

The Yankees signed Billy McKinney to a minor league deal.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, Fernando Tatís (Senior, that is)!