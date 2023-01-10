Mets Morning News: The Mets finally sign...Tim Locastro

Meet the Mets

The Mets finally made the move everyone was waiting on them to make...inking Tim Locastro to a minor league deal with a spring training invite.

On the Carlos Correa front, the latest is that the Twins and Correa were accelerating talks while the Mets remained in limbo, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Jon Heyman reported that those talks were gaining momentum.

Fangraphs offered their ZiPS projections for the 2023 Mets.

Ronny Mauricio’s performance on Sunday in the Winter League playoffs was a mixed bag. He picked up two hits and drove in a run, but he also made three errors.

J.P. Arencibia announced that he’s joining the Syracuse Mets as a bench coach. He will join manager Dick Scott, pitching coach Kyle Driscoll, and hitting coach Collin Hetzler.

Gary Cohen was named New York Sportscaster of the Year.

The Mets will host their Winter Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11 from 11am-6pm. Join me and other Mets fans in donating blood, and receive a voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Mets home game.

Around the National League East

MLB quietly reinstated Braves GM John Coppolella five years after he was banned for “life”.

The Marlins have signed Johnny Cueto to a one-year deal.

The Nationals are in agreement with outfielder Corey Dickerson.

Around Major League Baseball

The Giants signed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year deal.

The Blue Jays are adding Brandon Belt on a one-year, $9.3 million deal.

Brett Phillips will join the Angels on a one-year deal.

Former Mets reliever Chasen Shreve is signing with the Tigers.

Henry Ramos, who played in the KBO last year, has signed a one-year minor league deal with the Reds, which comes with a spring training invite.

The Rockies signed left-handed pitcher Fernando Abad to a minor league contract.

Don Mattingly will serve as an adviser to the Nashville Stars, a group looking to lead MLB’s expansion with a new team in Middle Tennessee.

The Athletic brought you the story behind the Kevin Costner film, “For the Love of the Game”.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 204 of From Complex to Queens is here for your listening pleasure.

Shortstop Jesus Baez William Lugo came in at Number 20 on Amazin’ Avenue’s list of Top 25 Mets Prospects.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal on this date in 2018. Lowrie would go on to record just eight plate appearances during his tenure with the Mets.