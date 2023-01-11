Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

Meet the Mets

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract.

The team is also reportedly showing interest in reliever Zack Britton.

Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia announced they are expecting their second child this June!

Around the National League East

The Nationals and Corey Dickerson agreed to a one-year deal.

Jim Bowden writes Andruw Jones belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Around Major League Baseball

Trevor Story underwent a modified Tommy John surgery, which should keep him out for about 4-6 months.

Minor league owners fear MLB will pass on heavy bill after collective bargaining.

Brandon Belt will have one job as new member of the Blue Jays.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, baseball added the designated hitter to the American League.