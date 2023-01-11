Amazin’ Avenue Newswire: No Correa, No Dice

The last time Amazin’ Avenue hosted an ‘emergency podcast,’ it was to celebrate the Mets signing Carlos Correa. Well, about that...it didn’t exactly happen as we had hoped/predicted. And while the situation is a bummer, and it is, there are a variety of viewpoints that are emerging.

Allison McCague, Thomas Henderson, Lukas Vlahos and Brian Salvatore work through their emotions, discuss the alternatives, and attempt to find silver linings in what is easily the strangest free agency story of 2022 and, perhaps, the last decade.

