Mets Morning News: Time to pivot

Meet the Mets

Sure the Mets might’ve avoided some risk in not signing Carlos Correa, but they also missed an opportunity which is becoming the norm within baseball.

Correa is officially a Minnesota Twin and was shocked the other deals fell through.

Steve Cohen openly admitted the Mets need another bat so where does the team go from here?

Andrew McCutchen is just one of the names the team is considering as they look to add some depth.

Adam Ottavino’s new contract includes $4 million in deferred money.

Top prospect Francisco Álvarez believes his defense has improved to the point where he should earn a spot on the major league roster on Opening Day.

Around the National League East

The Marlins traded infielder Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya.

After just missing out on winning the World Series, the Phillies are all in trying to win and not necessarily focusing on the future.

Corey Dickerson believes he has something to prove with his new team in Washington.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres have reportedly signed Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal.

The Oakland Athletics have signed Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami after he was posted in December by the Hanshin Tigers.

Comerica Park in Detroit will be undergoing some drastic changes to make it a bit more slugger friendly.

The Mariners announced that they will be inducting Félix Hernández into Seattle’s Hall of Fame.

Major League Baseball set a revenue record in 2022 making more than $10.8 billion with a lot of money coming in from new streaming deals.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore, Allison McCague, Thomas Henderson, and Lukas Vlahos tried to make sense of the Correa situation.

Lukas also graded the Ottavino signing.

RHP Layonel Ovalles is number 18 on Steve Sypa’s top prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

Former Met Rickey Henderson was inducted into the Hall of Fame on this date in 2009.