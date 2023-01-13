Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we have author Jason Klein on the show to talk about his new children’s book Yes Pepper: Girls Play Baseball, Too! We discuss the inspiration behind the book and its title, the book’s message of inclusion of girls who play baseball, the progress Major League Baseball has made in being an inclusive space for women and girls, and more.

You can order Yes Pepper: Girls Play Baseball, Too! on Jason’s website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, or wherever books are sold. You can find more information about Yes Pepper, including Jason’s appearances on MLB Network and YES Network on Jason’s website.

We wrap things up like we always do with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

