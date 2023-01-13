Mets Morning News: Showalter’s coaching staff announced, pitchers and catchers report February 15

Meet the Mets

The Mets announced that pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on February 15 and officially announced Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Today is the deadline for arbitration-eligible players and teams to exchange salary figures, and the Mets still have seven such players.

The team has interest in some of the better players remaining in the outfield market.

Andy Martino writes that the Mets would benefit from more intellectual diversity in their front office.

Will Sammon looks as what the Mets have at third base in the present and in the future now that Carlos Correa is officially with the Twins.

While things didn’t work out with Correa in the end, Jon Heyman looks ahead to some of the biggest names the Mets could target in the future.

Matt den Dekker won’t return to the organization this year after serving as an outfield and baserunning coordinator for the past two years.

Around the National League East

There hasn’t been much progress in the Nationals’ effort to sell the team, and the team is strapped for revenue to the point that it is hanging on to a crypto partnership “despite the fact that the company’s founder is on the run from the law.”

Speaking of the Nationals, Federal Baseball looks at the options they have at third base.

Brad Hand was just average for the Phillies in 2022, per The Good Phight.

Battery Power took a look at Austin Riley’s uptick at the plate in 2022.

Having been traded to the Dodgers, Miguel Rojas shared the experience of cleaning out his locker in Miami and saying goodbye to the organization with which he had spent his entire major league career.

Around Major League Baseball

Having already designated him for assignment earlier this month, the Dodgers released Trevor Bauer. and Dylan Hernandez writes that the organization’s handling of the situation was the latest example of an “upper management culture almost entirely devoid of accountability.”

Neither the Mets nor Yankees will try to sign Bauer, according to Jon Heyman,

The Pirates are said to be seeking a return similar to what the Nationals got for Juan Soto in a potential Bryan Reynolds trade.

All thirty Triple-A affiliates will have robot umps in place for strike zone calls this year, with half of games being called exclusively by the automated system and the other half using a challenge system with human umpires making all of the initial calls.

ESPN put together a round-table piece about the most interesting moves that could still be made this offseason.

Joe McEwing will be the Cardinals’ bench coach for the 2023 season.

The league is exploring a broadcast product that would combine local rights with out-of-market games, a potential way to put an end to its widely panned blackout policy.

Josh Lindblom is retiring from playing baseball.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

We took a look at some of the outfield options still available to the Mets in free agency and hit number seventeen on our list of the Mets’ top prospects for 2023.

This Date in Mets History

Today is Kevin Mitchell’s birthday.