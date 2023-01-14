Meet the Mets

The Mets agreed to arbitration figures with most of their eligible players—including Pete Alonso, who set a record for the largest sum given to an arbitration-eligible first baseman. Jeff McNeil is the lone unsigned arbitration-eligible player.

The Mets have a few options for filling up the remaining hole on the bench.

Tommy Pham is one guy in particular that the Mets may be taking a look at.

The Mets completed the James McCann trade by acquiring outfielder Luis De La Cruz as the player to be named later from the Orioles.

SNY.tv graded each of the Mets’ big offseason moves.

While the ban on the shift will undoubtedly impact many players, McNeil has shown that he can thrive regardless of where defenses play him.

Around the National League East

The Athletic writers for the Mets, Braves, and Phillies teamed up to explore which team will be the favorite to win the division in 2023.

For the second straight year, Max Fried will be heading to an arbitration hearing after the Braves were unwilling to come to an agreement on a figure with him.

The Phillies reached agreements with most of their arbitration-eligible players, but Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez remain unsigned.

The Marlins also have two players—Jon Berti and Jesús Luzardo—likely heading to arbitration hearings.

No drama with the Washington Nationals, who reached agreements with all of their arbitration-eligible players.

Around Major League Baseball

Track all of the players who did or did not reach agreement on arbitration figures right here.

Carlos Correa spoke with Ken Rosenthal about the roller coaster process that led to him finally re-signing with the Twins.

While the Twins are undoubtedly thrilled to have Correa back, it still is a question as to whether or not they’ve improved as a team.

Andrew McCutchen is going back to the place where his major league career started, as the veteran outfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Pirates.

While we get closer and closer to the end of the offseason, there are still some exciting storylines that could play out over the remaining time until spring training.

MLB.com looked at the most fascinating addition for each team this offseason.

FanGraphs examined the reasons for why Bo Bichette’s baserunning took a step back in 2022.

Tommy Edman talked about his plans to play for South Korea in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Japanese starter Masato Yoshii on this date in 1998.