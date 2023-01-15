Mets Morning News: Pop quiz

Meet the Mets

An interview with Carlos Correa revealed that the Mets consulted with the same doctor who flunked his Giants physical. The Mets may have also gotten other opinions, but Correa also has doctors who say the ankle is fine.

Bill Madden of the New York Daily News writes about where the Mets stand after moving on from Correa.

Buck Showalter already has a plan to make sure his players are ready for the new rule changes that are taking effect this season. He even has a quiz ready for his players to make sure they are prepared.

“I certainly wish the sportsbook will make me the kind of money that Steve Cohen has,” Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said to a fan.

The Mets held their annual graduation ceremony yesterday morning at the complex in the Dominican Republic.

Pete Alonso held a charity home run derby at his former high school in Tampa.

Around the National League East

Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs published the 2023 ZiPS Projections for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies signed righty Louis Head to a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

Yankees’ starter Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season with shoulder inflammation.

Trey Mancini—who the Mets had been interested in—signed with the Cubs on a two-year deal that includes an opt out.

FanGraphs published their top prospects for the Cincinnati Reds.

“If the new standard for educating children about racism—including non-specific, generic, no-references-to-American-slavery-or-segregation-racism but simple fiction about a bunch of big yellow ambulatory birds—is that parents must be consulted, then there is no way we can discuss Slim Jones or Satchel Paige or Jackie Robinson at all,” writes Steven Goldman of Baseball Prospectus.

This Date in Mets History

One year ago on this date, the Mets welcomed a new class of international free agents.