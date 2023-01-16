From Complex To Queens, Episode 205: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part II)

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

The guys discuss dams and their preference of dam ownership in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, they discuss the international prospect free agent market, which began on January 15.

Following that, the guys continue reviewing the 2023 Mets Top Prospect list, sharing opinions and insight on Jesus Baez, Bryce Montes de Oca, Layonel Ovalles, Jose Butto, and Matthew Allan.

