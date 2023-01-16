Mets Morning News: International

Meet the Mets

As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals.

For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong between the two sides.

Do you think Alex Cohen, Steve Cohen, Kate Upton, and Justin Verlander get together for dinner when they’re both in town? You should, because they did.

Around the National League East

Much like the Mets, the Marlins, Nationals, Braves, and Phillies were all active on the first day of international free agency.

Around Major League Baseball

Nolan Arenado expressed his love for St. Louis and the Cardinals organization in explaining his decision not opt-out of the remainder of his contract this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed David Matoma, a 16-year old pitcher out of Uganda, which is pretty neat.

Yoshi Tsutusgo came to an agreement with the Texas Rangers on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2020, Carlos Beltran stepped down as manager of the New York Mets.