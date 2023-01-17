Mets Morning News: Saying goodbye to Original Met Frank Thomas

Meet the Mets

Original Met Frank Thomas has passed away at 93 years old. Thomas was part of Old Timer’s Day last season.

The Mets ended up signing 27 international free agents on Sunday.

The Mets will introduce Omar Narváez and re-introduce Adam Ottavino at a Zoom conference today at 1:30 p.m.

Mets legend Dae-Sung Koo is temporarily coming out of retirement to pitch for Geelong of the Australian Baseball League. He is 53 years old, for those wondering.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight graded new Met David Robertson’s 2022 season with the Phillies.

The Marlins traded one of their leaders in Miguel Rojas. Christina De Nicola wrote about what this means for Miami.

Around Major League Baseball

With MLB expansions a near-certainty, The Athletic is exploring four likely locations for the league to expand. Next up on their radar: Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick Selbe made the case for Torii Hunter making the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Will Leitch named seven veterans that he’d love to see get one more chance.

Could the Padres go all in for Shohei Ohtani next offseason?

The White Sox have inked former Met Jake Marisnick to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

Travis Shaw announced his retirement after eight seasons.

Sam Dykstra listed the top 10 right-handed pitching prospects of 2023.

The Athletic’s Dan Connolly detailed the bizarre press conference he attended, in which he noted John Angelos’ hypocrisy as he discussed the future of the Orioles and his family.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 205 of From Complex to Queens is here for your listening pleasure.

Right-handed pitcher Joel Diaz came in at Number 15 on Amazin’ Avenue’s list of Top 25 Mets Prospects.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets inked Willie Harris to a one-year deal on this date in 2011. His Met-killing ways did not translate to helping the team in his one season with the ballclub.