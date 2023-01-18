Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: OF Stanley Consuegra (13)

Name: Stanley Consuegra

Position: OF

Born: 9/24/2000

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Bats/Throws: R/R

Acquired: IFA, July 2, 2017 (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)

2022 Stats: 122 G, 481 AB, .245/.317/.408, 118 H, 27 2B, 6 3B, 13 HR, 12/22 SB, .318 BABIP (Low-A/High-A)

Signed out of the Dominican Republic for $500,000, Stanly Consuegra was one of the better quick-twitch athletes in the 2017-2018 international free agent class. He began the 2018 season in the Dominican Summer League but impressed enough organizational evaluators to promoted him to the GCL Mets after only a few weeks. While Consuegra didn’t exactly dominate in his stateside debut in, he held his own as a 17-year-old, hitting .217/.297/.344 with 2 homers, 4 steals, 17 walks, and 41 strikeouts. He entered the 2019 season with a knee injury and eventually had surgery on his ACL, ending his season before he was able to play in a single game. After missing all of 2019, he missed all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outfielder finally got back on the field in June 2021, when the FCL Mets season began, but he broke his hand after just three games. He missed all of July and most of August, finally finding himself back in the FCL Mets lineup in late August. All in all, the 20-year-old appeared in 20 games and hit .270/.325/.500 with 2 home runs, 3 stolen bases, and 4 walks to 21 strikeouts. He was promoted to St. Lucie to start the 2022 and did not look like someone who had missed so much developmental time, hitting .251/.324/.431 in 66 games with 8 home runs, 8 stolen bases in 16 attempts, and 26 walks to 77 strikeouts. He was promoted to Brooklyn at the beginning of July and remained there for the rest of the summer, hitting .239/.309/.381 with 5 home runs, 4 stolen bases, and 18 walks to 62 strikeouts, giving him a 2022 season total of .245/.317/.408 in 122 games with 13 home runs, 12 stolen bases in 22 attempts, and 44 walks to 139 strikeouts.

Originally listed at 6’2”, 170-pounds at his signing, Consuegra is now roughly 6’2”, 205-pounds. When signed, he demonstrated loud line drive power and was expected to add additional in-game power and that has more or less occurred. He totaled 27 doubles, 6 triples, and 13 home runs in 2022 and can hit the ball just as hard anybody in the system. In 171 recorded batted ball events in St. Lucie, 51 registered exit velocities of 100 MPH or higher, virtually 1/3 of all of the balls he put in play. Twenty-six balls put in play registered exit velocities over 105 MPH and 8 registered exit velocities over 110 MPH. His swing can get long, evidenced by his 139 strikeouts, but he does have strong wrists and displays strong barrel control, allowing him to make a lot of contact despite the long levers. He struggled the most against breaking balls but given the amount of missed developmental time in the last few years, this is not surprising. Key to Consuegra’s future development will be the improvement of his eye at the plate and his ability to recognize spin.

Like many young Dominicans, Consuegra originally trained as a shortstop and was initially billed as being one when he first signed but has since transitioned to playing the outfield and has not played a single inning in the infield as a professional. Consuegra does not have afterburners, but once he gets going, he covers a lot of ground. Coupled with his strong throwing arm, which can reach 95 MPH or more, he has all of the qualities of the prototypical right fielder with the ability to play center field in a pinch.

Steve Says:

I was never the biggest Consuegra fan to begin with and spending the last couple of years injured, I basically wrote him off. His success in the Florida State League piqued my interest, and then actually seeing him in Brooklyn, I’m all in. The surface numbers might not pop out at you, but at times watching him I wondered who the better hitter was, him or Alex Ramirez. I worry how he’ll fare against better pitching, but at the same time, he missed so much developmental time these last few years that he’s far from a finished product and is still learning as a ballplayer.

Lukas Says:

I want to like Consuegra more than I actually do. I’m a sucker for potential plus speed and power outfielders that strike out too much, and Consuegra is firmly in that bucket at present. He needs to make more contact, both for the sake of striking out less and so that his power can get into games more often. If nothing else, his 2022 was a big success because he managed to stay healthy for its entirety. A repeat assignment to Brooklyn will give Consuegra a chance to build on that and continue to refine what could be one of the more exciting offensive profiles in the system.

