Mets Morning News: Ottavino introduced, Eppler hints more moves to come

Meet the Mets

In a virtual press conference, Adam Ottavino said he is happy to be back with the Mets and is looking forward to meeting his new bullpen counterparts.

Catcher Omar Narváez said in the same press conference he’s looking forward to mentor fellow catcher Francisco Alvarez.

Billy Eppler said he is happy with the Mets lineup, even without having Carlos Correa.

Eppler also hinted more moves are to come before the start of spring training next month and would not comment if the organization is considering extensions for both Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

Eppler also declined to go into any detail on what happened with Carlos Correa.

USA Baseball has spoken to Jeff McNeil about playing in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Around the National League East

Single game tickets to the World Baseball Classic in Miami went on sale yesterday.

For Victor Robles and the Nationals, a thorny offseason topic has returned.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani is set to become baseball’s first ever $500 million contract next offseason.

Defector looks at what baseball history is for.

Not a single American-born Black player played in the 2022 World Series while MLB works to build a new generation of Black American players.

The Athletic examines how a group of message-board misfits changed baseball.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Jacob Reimer came in at #14 on Amazin’ Avenue’s Top 25 Mets prospects for 2023.

This Date in Mets History

Not much has happened on January 18th in Mets history, but there are some Hall of Fame connections (or lack thereof).