Mets agree to a two-year contract with Tomás Nido

The Mets and catcher Tomás Nido have agreed to a two-year deal that covers Nido’s remaining arbitration years, according to reporting from Robert Murray. Nido will make $1.6 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024.

Nido has served as the Mets’ backup catcher since debuting in the majors in 2017. With James McCann frequently injured and ineffective last season, 2022 represented Nido’s largest share of the plate appearances from the catching position. In 98 games, the 28-year-old put up a .239/.276/.324 batting line with a 72 OPS+. While Nido’s bat is below average—even at the offensively bereft catching position—he consistently ranks among the top pitch framers in the league.

The Mets face an interesting roster situation at the catching position for the duration of Nido’s contract, having signed Omar Narváez to a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. While trading James McCann to the Orioles relieved that logjam to an extent, it remains to be seen how top prospect Francisco Álvarez factors into the team’s future plans behind the dish with two other catchers on the roster in 2023 and now potentially 2024 as well. Andy Martino of SNY reported earlier today upon the Mets’ signing of outfielder Tommy Pham that Álvarez is “not in the full-time DH mix,” which means that he will likely begin the season in Triple-A to hone his defensive skills.