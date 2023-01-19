Mets Morning News: Mets make some moves

Meet the Mets

The Mets signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Pham, of course, became infamous for his fight with Joc Pederson over fantasy football.

Where do the Mets stand now after a busy offseason?

The team bought out Tomás Nido’s last two arbitration years and agreed to a deal worth $3.7 million with the catcher.

Al Leiter, Howard Johnson, Howie Rose, and Gary Cohen will all be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame this season.

After playing a role in the Astros cheating scandal, does Carlos Beltran deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?

The organization has two of the top catching prospects in all of baseball.

Around the National League East

The Braves signed former Met Kevin Pillar to a minor league deal.

Max Meyer, one of the Marlins top prospects, is ready to being throwing again after his Tommy John surgery.

The Phillies are a good team but could use some help in rounding out their bench.

Right-hander Andrés Machado cleared waivers and will be outrighted to Triple-A for Washington after he was designated for assignment to make room for Corey Dickerson.

Around Major League Baseball

The Brewers signed Brian Anderson to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Slugger Adam Duvall had been an option for the Mets, but he instead signed with the Red Sox for the 2023 season.

Major League Baseball is eyeing the Las Vegas market but they have to wait out the Oakland Athletics before making a decision on expansion.

TBS will be introducing Tuesday Night Baseball this year and the first half of the schedule has already been released.

Jim Proctor was one of the first Black players to play for the Detroit Tigers and now his grandson carries his baseball legacy in the commissioner’s office.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Outfielder Stanley Consuegra is number thirteen on Steve Sypa’s top prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1972, Yogi Berra was elected into the Hall of Fame.