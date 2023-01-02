From Complex To Queens, Episode 203: Merry Listmas!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

New year, new prospect list! With the Amazin’ Avenue 2023 Top 25 Prospect list beginning, the guys share their sleeper prospects, players they were individually highest on that did not make the collective list. Steve was high on right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong, Lukas was high on right-handed pitcher Zach Greene, Ken was high on shortstop Junior Tilien, and Thomas was high on Christian Scott. Depending on how you view these players, they might be high on hallucinogenics as well.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or listen wherever you get podcasts from.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!