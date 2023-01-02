Mets Morning News: Entr’acte

Meet the Mets

As the Mets and the rest of the baseball world waits for a conclusion to the Carlos Correa Saga, they want you to know that they’ve liked Kodai Senga for a while, especially his forkball.

Look, I can’t tell you much, but I can tell you that Carlos Correa isn’t going back to the Giants.

If you got a 2023 Mets calendar for Christmas, I hope you are enjoying January’s player.

Around the National League East

The Scott Rolen Hall of Fame case is growing by the day and if he makes it in, there is a good chance he goes in as a Philly.

Around Major League Baseball

Today, the NHL’s Winter Classic will take place in Fenway Park and the fashion around the game is precisely as baseball-y as it needs to be.

Though most of the top free agents are off the board, just about every team in the National and American Leagues have done something to improve their weakest points.

A year after playing for four different teams, Yu Chang is reportedly being pursued by three teams in free agency.

Instead of actual transactions, can I interest you in some weird and ugly uniforms throughout history?

This Date in Mets History

Happy 60th birthday to David Cone.