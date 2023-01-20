Mets Morning News: Mets HOF reactions, Tommy Pham’s roster fit, left-handed reliever interest

Meet the Mets

The Mets would like to have David Wright work with Brett Baty and Mark Vientos at spring training.

Al Leiter tweeted that he’s honored to be part of this year’s Mets Hall of Fame class, and there’s a great clip of fellow inductees Howie Rose and Gary Cohen talking about the influence they had on each other in the broadcast booth.

You’ll definitely want to read Greg Prince’s words about Gary and Howie.

Laura Albanese spoke to the inductees about the honor.

Michael Baumann takes a long look at Tommy Pham and how he fits on the Mets’ roster. The outfielder passed his physical, making his deal with the team official.

Will Sammon looks at the Mets’ catching situation for this year and next after the team’s two-year deal with Tomás Nido.

Jon Heyman looks at some of the best under-the-radar signings from this winter and lists the Mets’ signing of José Quintana as one of them.

Heyman also notes that the Mets are not done after signing Tommy Pham, with left-handed relievers Zack Britton and Andrew Chafin among their possible remaining moves.

Around the National League East

Dave Dombrowski says that Bryce Harper’s rehab is going well and that the 30-year-old is still on track to be back in the Phillies’ lineup around the All-Star break.

The Braves are looking for their next PA announcer.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers’ luxury tax for last year was $32 million.

The Mariners have signed Tommy La Stella to a one-year deal.

The Royals are signing Aroldis Chapman to a one-year-deal.

Adam Warren has retired from baseball.

Will Leitch looks at which last-place teams from last year have the best chance of going worst-to-first in 2023.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

We dropped Episode 122 of (The Show) and got to Mike Vasil, who ranks twelfth on our list of the Mets’ top prospects for 2023.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets’ trade of Tom Seaver is the most infamous transaction in franchise history, but after bringing him back for the 1983 season, the team lost him to the White Sox in the free agent compensation draft on this date in 1984.