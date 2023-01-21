Meet the Mets

After the Mets flirted with the possibility of Carlos Correa manning the hot corner, Eduardo Escobar is ready to once again hold the everyday third base job.

Brett Baty is another player who benefits from the decision to not follow through on the Correa deal, and he is hoping to take advantage of the opportunity.

Around the National League East

The Marlins made a surprising deal to try to add some offense to their squad, trading Pablo López and prospects José Salas and Byron Chourio to the Minnesota Twins for Luis Arraez.

Marlins GM Kim Ng subsequently announced that Arraez would play second base for the Fish and Jazz Chisholm Jr. would move to center field.

While the Braves have a lot to be excited about heading into 2023, the hole at shortstop following Dansby Swanson’s departure is somewhat concerning.

Aaron Nola is a free agent after the 2023 season, but the Phillies would like to keep him around long-term.

Around Major League Baseball

Baseball Prospectus released their top 101 prospects for the 2023 season, and a number of Mets made the cut.

Mike Trout spoke about Team USA’s goals at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The Diamondbacks made a bit of history by naming Ronnie Gajownik the manager of their High-A affiliate Hillsboro Hops, making her the first woman to manage a minor league team at that level.

The Padres designated Miguel Andujar for assignment to make room for the return of former franchise star Andrew McCutchen.

Former Rangers manager Chris Woodward is joining the Dodgers front office as a special assistant.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane took a look at Zack Britton and Andrew Chafin, two potential bullpen targets for the Amazins.

Steve Sypa provided a write-up of Calvin Ziegler, the 11th ranked prospect on Amazin’ Avenue’s top prospects list for 2023.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets sent Kris Benson over to the Orioles in exchange for John Maine and Jorge Julio on this date in 2006.